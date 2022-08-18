Algerian Prime Minister Aymane Benabderrahmane (2-R) during his visit following a wildfire in El Kala, in Al Tarf province, northeast of Algeria 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

The burnt forest following a wildfire in El Kala, in Al Tarf province, northeast of Algeria, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

An animal lies dead following a wildfire in El Kala, in Al Tarf province, northeast of Algeria, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

A man looks at a burt vehicle following a wildfire in El Kala, in Al Tarf province, northeast of Algeria, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 37 people have died amid wildfires sweeping through eastern Algeria, the country’s civil defense service said on Thursday.

The service added that more than 160 others were injured, several of them critically, in the 128 fires triggered by a heatwave that has brought extreme temperatures of over 47 degrees Celcius to the North African country.

The fatalities included 30 people who died between Wednesday and Thursday in the worst-hit province of El Tarf near the border with Tunisia, prompting Algerian prime minister Aymen Benabderrahmane to visit the area.

(...)