Firefighters gather outside Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in the aftermath of a fire, south of Baghdad, Iraq, 25 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, south of Baghdad, Iraq, 25 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

At least 82 people have died in a huge fire at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the country’s interior ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry added that 110 others were injured in the blaze that broke out late Saturday at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in southeastern Baghdad. EFE