Activists and members of the LGBT community participate in a sit-in in the Hemiciclo a Juárez against hate speech, in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 March 2022. EFE/ Isaac Esquivel

Dozens march in Mexico to protest hate speech against trans people

Dozens of people marched Monday in Mexico City calling for the end of hate speech in the country.

The march was convened after a forum by a center attached to the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which, protesters claimed, people who made transphobic comments were included. EFE