A view of the volcano from the municipality of El Paso, on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 22 October 2021. The following hours will be decisive to know the future of La Laguna and other evacuated neighborhoods. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

View of the Cumbre Vieja volcano and the stream of lava from the municipality of El Paso, on the island of La Palma, the Canaries, Spain, ?23 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

The area around the volcano that erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma was shaken by some 79 earth tremors early Sunday, the Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN) said.

The strongest earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.1, was registered in the municipality of Fuencaliente, in the southern part of the island and occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers. It could be felt across almost all of La Palma, an island of 85,000 inhabitants.EFE

jmor/smq/jt