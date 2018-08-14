South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) holds the hand of Lee Yong-soo (C) while walking to a comfort women's cemetery in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Aug. 14, 2018, the International Day for the Victims of the Japanese Military's Sexual Slavery and one day ahead of the 73rd anniversary of National Independence Day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' gather in front of the statue (C) symbolizing a wartime sex slaves during a rally near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2018, during the new national day dedicated to honor Korean women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese imperial military during World War II. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' attend a rally near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2018, during the new national day dedicated to honor Korean women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese imperial military during World War II. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Dozens rally near Japan embassy to mark 1st ever Comfort Women Day in Seoul

Dozens of mostly female supporters of so-called “comfort women” rallied near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday as South Korea marked its first ever day to honor those victims of the Japanese Imperial forces during the Second World War.

Thousands of women across Asia were forced into sexual slavery by occupying Japanese army soldiers during World War II.

In a deal made between Tokyo and Seoul in 2015, Japan apologized to South Korea over the issue and paid millions of dollars meant to support surviving comfort women, most of whom are elderly.

Tuesday’s demonstration was held close to a statue representing one of the women called the Statue of Peace, an epa-efe journalist reports, which caused a diplomatic rift between Japan and South Korea in Dec. 2015.

Several events honoring the women were held in South Korea, with president Moon Jae-in paying his respects at a cemetery ceremony in Cheonan, south of Seoul.

The occasion in South Korea precedes that country's Liberation Day marking the end of Japanese colonial rule (1910-1945).