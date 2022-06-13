Emanuel Gonçalves, scientific officer and administrator of the Oceano Azul Foundation, during an interview with Efe, Lisbon, Portugal 6 June 2022. - EFE/Brian Bujalance

People walk on a breakwater as plastic and domestic waste float ashore at the Kasimedu fishing harbor, in Chennai, India, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Plastic garbage sits at the mouth of the Aceh river, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 09 November 2021. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Fisherman Luis António Jerónimo gets ready for work in Ericeira, Portugal, 6 June 2022. EFE/Brian Bujalance

A view of an aquarium at the Lisbon Oceanarium, Portugal, 6 June 2022. EFE/ Brian Bujalance

Experts and fishermen have called for drastic action to save the planet’s oceans, without which Earth would not be habitable.

The urgent plea comes ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon. EFE

mar/ch/jt