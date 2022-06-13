Experts and fishermen have called for drastic action to save the planet’s oceans, without which Earth would not be habitable.
The urgent plea comes ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon. EFE
mar/ch/jt
Drastic action needed to save oceans, experts warn ahead of UN summit
A view of an aquarium at the Lisbon Oceanarium, Portugal, 6 June 2022. EFE/ Brian Bujalance
Fisherman Luis António Jerónimo gets ready for work in Ericeira, Portugal, 6 June 2022. EFE/Brian Bujalance
Plastic garbage sits at the mouth of the Aceh river, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 09 November 2021. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
People walk on a breakwater as plastic and domestic waste float ashore at the Kasimedu fishing harbor, in Chennai, India, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED
Emanuel Gonçalves, scientific officer and administrator of the Oceano Azul Foundation, during an interview with Efe, Lisbon, Portugal 6 June 2022. - EFE/Brian Bujalance
Experts and fishermen have called for drastic action to save the planet’s oceans, without which Earth would not be habitable.
The urgent plea comes ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon. EFE
mar/ch/jt