People hold a vigil for the victims that died in a lorry container, in London, Britain, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Ngo Toan Thang, deputy spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, speaks during a press conference at the State Guest House, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 07 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Police officers cordon off the area around the lorry at the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES

A lorry driver who is accused over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants pleaded guilty to assisting with illegal migration on Monday.

Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in London over conspiring with others and assisting with illegal immigration between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.