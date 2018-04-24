A body lies on a Toronto street on 23 April 2018, after a man driving a rental van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along a sidewalk, killing nine and injuring at least 16. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A police officer guards a Toronto street on 23 April 2018, after a man driving a rental van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along a sidewalk, killing nine and injuring at least 16. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A Toronto police officer guards the hired van in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018. Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a man driving a white van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on a main thoroughfare in Toronto. The man was taken into custody after being confronted by police. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Toronto police and emergency crews can be seen along Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018. Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a man driving a white van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on a main thoroughfare in Toronto. The man was taken into custody after being confronted by police. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A hire van stands on the sidewalk in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018. Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a man driving a white van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on a main thoroughfare in Toronto. The man was taken into custody after being confronted by police. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A Toronto police officer stands by a covered body on Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018. Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a man driving a white van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on a main thoroughfare in Toronto. The man was taken into custody after being confronted by police. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

The man who was behind the wheel of a van that invaded a crowded Toronto sidewalk on Monday, leaving nine people dead, repeatedly asked police to kill him shortly before his arrest.

Videos captured by passers-by and broadcast on Canadian television show the moment at which the individual is arrested by a police officer in front of the van.

After getting out of the vehicle, the man points what seems to be a weapon at a police officer who orders him several times - his own weapon in hand - to lie down on the ground.

The suspect, with his arm extended and pointing at the officer, refuses to obey and, speaking to the officer, tells him that he has a weapon in his pocket. The officer responds that he doesn't care and demands that the man lie on the ground.

The driver advances several steps toward the officer and shouts "Kill me!"

The officer, meanwhile, stands his ground before the alleged killer of nine finally drops the object he had in his hand and lies down on the ground, where police handcuff him.

Police sources told CTV television that the suspect has been identified as Alex Minassian, 25.

The van, which belongs to a rental company, shows significant damage to its forward end.

Canadian authorities have still not characterized the mass killing as a terrorist attack, saying only that they are closely investigating what happened shortly before 1:30 pm on Monday.

Besides the nine people killed when the van plowed into person after person along the sidewalk, at least 16 were injured in the incident, including two people who are critical condition.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa. "Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to, obviously, have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours."

Toronto is currently hosting a summit of foreign ministers of the G7 nations.