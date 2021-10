A general view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, Spain on 10 October 2021 EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

A specialist drone company on a mission to evacuate a pack of dogs stranded by lava flows on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma successfully conducted a simulation of the rescue on Wednesday.

The plight of the animals has grabbed international media attention and the dangerous rescue mission, which will be closely watched, has fallen to the company Aerocámaras, which was contracted by animal welfare group Leales. EFE

asd-jmr/jt