A young man (C) hangs a cow's head on a tree and other meat pieces from a cow they slaughtered after it died of hunger before drying them on the sun as a preservative method to be consumed later in the drought-stricken region of Milore village, in Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A man prepares to cut more meat pieces from a cow they slaughtered after it died of hunger before drying them on the sun as a preservative method to be consumed later in the drought-stricken region of Milore village, in Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan woman with her daughter looks on outside their house after they were left behind to look after their village as other villagers went to receive food relief from the government in the drought-stricken region of Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Villagers stand next to skeletons of some of their animals that died due to hunger during an assesment visit by the coastal region team of Kenya Redcross in the drought-stricken region of Vitenge, in Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Young boys look on at one of their calf's carcass in one of the villages that has lost most of its livestock due to fimine caused by the ongoing drought as villagers now start to receive and depend on relief food from the government in the drought-stricken region of Milore village, in Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

An elderly man tries to pull out an emaciated calf that got stuck while drinking water from one of the few water pans left with water in the drought-stricken region of Kwangite, in Ganze, in Kilifi County, 07 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Hardly a drop of rain has fallen in northern and coastal Kenya over the last year amid a fierce drought that has deprived two million people of food and water and killed thousands of farm animals.

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta last month called the drought a “national disaster” and ordered the treasury to free up 2 billion Kenyan shillings ($18 million) to purchase emergency food aid for the affected communities.

The drought, which followed a drier than expected rainy season between March and May 2021, is most acute in the northern regions of Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir, central Samburu and Isiolo, eastern Garissa and coastal Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu.

“We are experiencing a disaster, a drought disaster, in the coastal province,” Hassan Musa, Red Cross branch coordinator in the region, whose office is based in Malindi, a popular beachside tourist destination, tells Efe.

Over 400,000 people are facing water shortages in coastal areas. But it’s not just humans suffering due to drought, Musa said.

(...)