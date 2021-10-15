Hardly a drop of rain has fallen in northern and coastal Kenya over the last year amid a fierce drought that has deprived two million people of food and water and killed thousands of farm animals.
Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta last month called the drought a “national disaster” and ordered the treasury to free up 2 billion Kenyan shillings ($18 million) to purchase emergency food aid for the affected communities.
The drought, which followed a drier than expected rainy season between March and May 2021, is most acute in the northern regions of Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir, central Samburu and Isiolo, eastern Garissa and coastal Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu.
“We are experiencing a disaster, a drought disaster, in the coastal province,” Hassan Musa, Red Cross branch coordinator in the region, whose office is based in Malindi, a popular beachside tourist destination, tells Efe.
Over 400,000 people are facing water shortages in coastal areas. But it’s not just humans suffering due to drought, Musa said.
(...)