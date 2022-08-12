EFE

London

The British government on Friday officially declared a drought in areas of southwest, south, central and eastern England, amid a prolonged period of high temperatures and low rainfall.

The announcement by the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs allows drinking water supply companies to begin imposing restrictions on water use to preserve stocks.

The Met Office on Thursday declared an extreme heat warning for England and Wales for the year’s second heatwave, which is expected to last until Sunday.

(...)