London (United Kingdom), 10/08/2022.- A water reservoir is seen with low water levels at Walthamstow Wetlands in London, Britain, 10 August 2022. Britain is likely to suffer drought conditions until October as the dry weather continues. The UK Met Office has announced an amber alert for extremely hot weather. Meanwhile Thames Water which operates London's water supply has announced a hosepipe ban in order to save water. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The British government on Friday officially declared a drought in areas of southwest, south, central and eastern England, amid a prolonged period of high temperatures and low rainfall.

The announcement by the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs allows drinking water supply companies to begin imposing restrictions on water use to preserve stocks.

The Met Office on Thursday declared an extreme heat warning for England and Wales for the year’s second heatwave, which is expected to last until Sunday.

