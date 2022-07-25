A handout picture made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating new President elect Droupadi Murmu (R), on being elected as the 15th President of India, in New Delhi, India, 21 July 2022. EFE-EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT ONLY FOR EDITORIAL USE / NO SALE /INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India's new President Draupadi Murmu (in sari) inspects the guard of honor during her welcome ceremony at Indian president house in New Delhi, India, 25 July 2022, after her swearing-in ceremony at parliament house. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Outgoing Indian president Ram Nath Kovind (C) and India's new President Draupadi Murmu (R) greet the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) during a ceremony at the official residence of the Indian president in New Delhi, India, 25 July 2022. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India's new President Draupadi Murmu ( in sari) greets well-wishers as she arrives during her welcome ceremony at Indian president house in New Delhi, India, 25 July 2022, after her swearing-in ceremony at parliament house. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in on Monday as the 15th president of India, becoming the first tribal and second woman to occupy the country’s highest office.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the legislative assemblies for electing me to the highest constitutional post of India," Murmu said in a speech after being sworn-in by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been deprived of the benefits of development, those poor, Dalit, backward and tribal (people) are seeing their reflection in me," she said.

