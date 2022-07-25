Droupadi Murmu was sworn in on Monday as the 15th president of India, becoming the first tribal and second woman to occupy the country’s highest office.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the legislative assemblies for electing me to the highest constitutional post of India," Murmu said in a speech after being sworn-in by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been deprived of the benefits of development, those poor, Dalit, backward and tribal (people) are seeing their reflection in me," she said.
