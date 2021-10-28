The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) protest booth at a camp of yellow cab drivers on hunger strike, in the vicinity of the New York City Hall, US, on Oct. 27, 2021. EFE / Ruth E. Hernández

Bhairavi Desai, founder and president of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), speaks during a yellow taxi rally in front of New York City Hall, US, on Oct. 27, 2021. EFE / Ruth E. Hernández

Drivers of New York City’s iconic yellow taxis are drowning in debt and competition from ride-hailing platforms, and after the suicides of colleagues, they are now into their second week of protest, including hunger strikes, to force the city to reduce their financial burdens.

Eight days ago, taxi drivers took to drinking water and not consuming any food, and sleeping in their vehicles outside City Hall, waiting for Mayor Bill de Blasio to accept their proposal to reduce their debt, which for some can total more than $700,000 for a license.

There they have erected an altar with candles and flowers and the names of colleagues who have committed suicide since 2017.

(...)