Afghan men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines gather to take drugs in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 December 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Around 3.5 million Afghans suffer from drug addiction and 2.3 million children face malnutrition, statistics that shine a light on the fragility of the country’s health system, which is compounded by an acute humanitarian crisis since the coming to power of the Taliban in August last year.

The figures were published by Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of public health in the Taliban government during a press conference Saturday. EFE

lk-mvg/jt