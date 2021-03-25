Vienna (Austria), 25/03/2021.- President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Cornelis de Joncheere attends a press conference to launch the annual Report of the INCB for 2020 at the INCB headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 25 March 2021. The INCB, established in 1968, monitors the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions. The 2020 Report focuses on drug use among older people and an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on illicit drug use, trafficking, and access to controlled substances for medical purposes. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Vienna (Austria), 25/03/2021.- President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Cornelis de Joncheere attends a press conference to launch the annual Report of the INCB for 2020 at the INCB headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 25 March 2021. The INCB, established in 1968, monitors the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions. The 2020 Report focuses on drug use among older people and an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on illicit drug use, trafficking, and access to controlled substances for medical purposes. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The prevalence of illicit drug use among older persons is on the rise as populations around the world live longer but a lack of data on the topic is hampering efforts to draw up appropriate policies and to tackle stigmatization, the International Narcotics Control board, which monitors United Nations narcotics policies, said Thursday.

In a dedicated chapter titled "A hidden epidemic: the use of drugs among older persons," the INCB said in its Annual Report for 2020 that the upward trend in drug use among older people was likely to continue.

“This increase, mostly in high-income countries, may be the result of the aging of the ‘baby-boomer’ generation (those born between 1946 and 1964, which was a period of increased birth rates, and who came of age during a period with relatively high levels of illicit drug use and medication misuse),” it added.

It highlighted the limited epidemiological analysis of drug use among older persons, which is further complicated by the varying concepts of what qualifies as an older age category from country to country.

This is compounded by the fact that countries tend to focus drug use studies on the general population under the age of 65, the report added.

Despite this, an increase in illicit drug use in older populations was clear. In some Western countries, it added, that increase was higher than in other age groups.

“Annual prevalence data from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom show that cannabis use among those in that age group has been increasing at a higher rate than any other age group,” the report said.

A similar trend was seen in the United States.