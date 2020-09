Kaing Guek Eav alias 'Duch' (L), former Chief of the S-21 prison sits in the court room at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 December 2008. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

Kaing Guek Eav alias 'Duch' (C), former Chief of the S-21 prison sits in the court room at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 December 2008. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

Former Tuol Sleng torture facility chairman Kaing Guek Eav known by his revolutionary name 'Duch' looks on prior his first day trial at the ECCC, UN-backed genocide court in the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 17 February 2009. EFE-EPA/ADREES LATIF / POOL

Kaing Guek Eav, or Duch, a senior figure in the brutal Khmer Rouge regime which ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979, died Wednesday aged 77.

Duch, who was the first person to be convicted by a special international court investigating the Khmer Rouge for crimes against humanity in 2010, had been serving a life sentence in Phnom Penh.