Prince William (L), Kate (R) the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George celebrate in the stands after the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EFE/EPA/John Sibley / POOL

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Catherine and her husband Prince William were due to take part in a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of the National Health Service, which was awarded the George Cross by Queen Elizabeth II to mark the occasion.

“Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement from Kensington Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

(...)