(R-L) Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Ever since they got married in 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, have been heavily criticized by the British media who have taken a keen interest in the couple and follow their every move.

The royal couple was recently criticized for using a private jet some four times within two weeks during the family's vacation.

Many considered this “hypocritical” as it contradicts their commitment to the environment and the climate crisis.

The harsh press headlines prompted singer Elton John, who was a close friend of Harry’s mother Princess Diana, to post a series of Tweets defending the royals.

"Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death," the singer said.

"To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™," John added, saying that he provided the jet to the couple and offered them the holiday at his home in Nice, France.

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home.

"To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," he added.

Most recently Queen Elizabeth II's grandson was on the receiving end of a media backlash when he claimed in an interview for British Vogue with world-famous primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall that he would only have two children with Meghan to save the planet.

"I have always had a connection and a love for nature.

"I view it differently now, without question.

"But I have always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…Not too many! Two, maximum!" Harry said while interviewing the scientist.

"I have always thought: this place is borrowed.

"And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," the 34-year-old Prince continued.

Some British media such as The Sun and The Guardian said there were more useful ways to fight climate change and save the environment such as changing the luxurious lifestyle of the British Royal Family.

The Dukes have recently hired a new nanny, the third since the birth of their son Archie in May.

According to the press, Meghan is a "controlling mother" and her "strong" character might have caused clashes with her two previous assistants, forcing them to leave at the end of last year.

According to a survey conducted by the global online community YouGov, Prince Henry is the second most popular royal with 71 percent of the votes behind Queen Elizabeth II and ahead of his brother William, who received 69 percent.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is the sixth most popular with 49 percent.

The couple was also heavily criticized for choosing not to reveal the names of Archie's godparents.

The baby was baptized on July 6 at a private ceremony in the chapel of Windsor Castle.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said the couple's decision to keep the ceremony and the christening private was a "terrible mistake", especially given they spent 2.4 million pounds (2.6 million euros) of taxpayers' money in the renovation of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, their new home.

Moreover, there has been some speculation about a possible rift between the grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II after the Dukes of Sussex announced that they would split from the royal foundation created by Prince William and decided to leave London to settle in the Windsor residence the Queen gifted them. EFE

