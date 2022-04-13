Colombian President Ivan Duque (c) speaks in the United Nations Security Council session in New York on April 12, 2022. EFE/Sarah Yenesel

Colombian President Ivan Duque (c) speaks to reporters after attending the United Nations Security Council session in New York on April 12, 2022. EFE/Sarah Yenesel

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday before the United Nations Security Council defended his country's peace process and bragged about receiving "almost unanimous support" from the Council's members, although a number of countries expressed concerns about the numerous acts of violence there against human rights activists and social leaders.

Duque, who had asked to personally address the Council, discussed some of what he said were the main achievements of the peace process, which in late 2021 had been under way for five years.