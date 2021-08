Kevin Durant (C) of the US and teammates celebrate after winning the Men's Basketball final between France and USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Kevin Durant (C) of the US and teammates celebrate after winning the Men's Basketball final between France and USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Kevin Durant led the US to their fourth consecutive gold medal and the 16th in their history as they defeated France 82-87 on Saturday to win the men's basketball competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kevin Durant put on a stellar performance as he bagged 29 points, six rebounds and three assists to win his third Olympic gold medal in as many Games. EFE