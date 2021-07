Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries talks to the press during the substantive handling a lawsuit.EFE/EPA/FILE/Marcel Van Hoorn

A view of flowers, candles and messages of support to Peter R. de Vries in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in the center of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/EVERT ELZINGA

A view of flowers, candles and messages of support to Peter R. de Vries in the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in the center of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 July 2021.EFE/EPA/FILE/EVERT ELZINGA

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries arrives at the court in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 14 January 2019. EPA/FILE/OLAF KRAAK

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. De Vries died in hospital Thursday a week after he was shot in an Amsterdam street, family members said.

"Peter fought until the end, but was unable to win the battle. We are immensely proud of him but at the same time with an inconsolable feeling," family members wrote in a statement published by Dutch media. EFE

ir/mp/jt