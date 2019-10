A drone photo of the farm, where a father and six children had been living in the cellar, In Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Wilbert Bijzitter

A drone photo of the farm, where a father and six children had been living in the cellar, In Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Wilbert Bijzitter

A drone photo of the farm, where a father and six children had been living in the cellar, In Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Wilbert Bijzitter

A drone photo of the farm, where a father and six children had been living in the cellar, In Ruinerwold, The Netherlands, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Wilbert Bijzitter

A 58-year-old man and his six children have been living in the basement of a farm in a village in northern Holland for the last nine years waiting for the end of the world, Dutch Police said Tuesday.

Drenthe Police said on Twitter that the family was freed when the eldest son, who is 25 years old, told the owner of a neighbouring bar that he had not been outside in nine years.