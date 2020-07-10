Sabine ten Doesschate (L) and Boudewijn van Eijck, lawyers of one of the four suspects, Russian Oleg Pulatov, are seen as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The Dutch government on Friday said it would bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg for its “role” in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014.

An ongoing trial in the Netherlands has accused three Russians and a Ukrainian in abstentia of the murder of the 298 people onboard the flight, which Dutch-led international investigators said was brought down by a Russian Buk missile that had been brought over the border to eastern Ukraine. EFE

ir/jt