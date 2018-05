A worker retrieves debris from the site where MH17 crashed after being hit by a missile, Donestk, Ukraine on Nov. 18, 2014. EPA-EFE/Alexander Ermochenko

A missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 on board, was from the Russian military, Dutch investigators said Thursday.

Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke, who leads the investigation, said the probe into who was responsible for deploying the BUK ground-to-air missile that brought down the passenger jet over rebel-held eastern Ukraine had identified around 100 people of interest and was entering its final phases.