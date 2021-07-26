A police officer keeps watch on road closed to the public outside the Philippine Congress as a screen shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Monday admitted in the state of the nation address that his bloody war against drugs has ended up becoming more difficult than he had thought after coming to power in 2016, when he had promised to solve the problem in half a year.

“When I first said I will fight drugs in six months, I thought it was like in Davao. You can either coerce, intimidate or bribe them or give them money," Duterte said, referring to the city where he served as mayor and became famous for his ruthless campaign against crime. EFE

