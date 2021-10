Philippine Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go (C), accompanied by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R), files his certificate of candidacy for vice president at a hotel used as a Commission on Elections facility in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines 02 October 2021. EFE-EPA/LISA MARIE DAVID/POOL

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Saturday announced a sudden decision to retire from politics, terminating his decision to run for the vice presidency in the 2022 elections.

Duterte, 76, said he decided not to run in the polls following the “overwhelming sentiment of the Filipinos…that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law.” EFE