Church goers hold placards during a mass to unite the country for justice and peace at the Quiapo Church in Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Police officers confiscate placards from church goers during a mass to unite the country for justice and peace at the Quiapo Church in Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Protesters march along an avenue of the University of the Philippines during a protest against President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Senate-Public Relations and Information Bureau shows Filipino Senators posing for a photo in Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JOSEPH VIDAL / PUBLIC RELATIONS HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Presidential Photographers Division shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte giving his speech during the State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, north east of Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ROBINSON NINAL JR / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Presidential Photographers Division shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte giving his speech during the State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, north east of Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ROBINSON NINAL JR / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A protester holds a sign calling for assistance to healthworkers during a protest against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A priest holds a mass to unite the country for justice and peace at the Quiapo Church in Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A priest holds a placard during a mass to unite the country for justice and peace at the Quiapo Church in Manila, Philippines, 27 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The president of the Philippines on Monday promised urgent measures to alleviate the serious economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and defended his management of the pandemic, despite critics terming it chaotic and erratic.

Rodrigo Duterte claimed that his administration's quick response to the pandemic - a questionable claim given that the first cases in the country were recorded in January - has prevented between 1.3 and 3.5 million infections in the Philippines.EFE/EPA

