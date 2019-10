Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (2-L) speaks with an official during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 29 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the Philippines has revealed that he has a chronic neuromuscular disease, the latest in a series of ailments affecting the president, whose health has been questioned several times over the last year.

Rodrigo Duterte publicly discussed the condition — called myasthenia gravis, which is causing one of his eyelids to droop — during a meeting with the Philippine diaspora in Moscow on Saturday, and a day later, the presidential office released a transcript of the speech. EFE-EPA