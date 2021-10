Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, CEO and executive editor of Filipino online news site Rappler, poses for a photo after an interview at a restaurant in Taguig City, Manila, Philippines, 09 October 2021. Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee in Oslo on 08 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

President Rodrigo Duterte Monday congratulated Filipino editor Maria Ressa, a strong critic of the government, days after winning the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

The presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, sent a congratulatory message to Ressa, the first Filipino citizen to be awarded a Nobel individually.

"It is a victory for a Filipino and we are very happy for that," Roque told reporters. EFE