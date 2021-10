epa05984695 Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio speaks to media following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of Martial law in Mindanao, during a press conference in Davao city, southern Philippines, early morning of 24 May 2017. Sarah Duterte Carpio, the President's daughter, announced in a press briefing held after a meeting with police and military officers, that the city is locked down following the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. She added that the security measures authorities were preparing were for threats coming from within and outside the home city of the president. EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Bangkok, Oct 3 (EFE) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio will be running as a candidate to succeed him in the 2022 presidential election.

On Saturday, Duterte announced his decision to retire from active politics after his current term of office, terminating his decision to run for the vice presidency in the next elections. EFE