A Malaysian Royal Police officer poses for a photograph while displaying her finger marked with ink during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian Royal Army officer gets his finger marked with ink before he casts his ballot during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian Royal Army officer casts his ballot during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia Commander of the Armed Forces Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor (C) displays his finger marked with ink during the early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Royal Army officers line up during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A child (R) waits for her father, a Malaysian Royal Army officer, who has queued during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia Saturday began the process of general elections with early voting by more than 300,000 people, ahead of the official poll date fixed for May 9.

The voters include police officers, members of the armed forces and other security corps along with their partners, who went to the polls at police stations and military barracks, where the process was managed by staff of the Electoral Commission.

The votes cast will be kept in ballot boxes until Wednesday, when the polling will be close, according to Bernama news agency.

Around 15 million voters are eligible to vote in Wednesday's elections, the 14th in the country since the end of British colonization.

The Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, is the favorite to renew his term as a candidate of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the leading party of the National Front coalition that has governed the country since 1974.

However, the latest surveys reveal that the opposition coalition, led by veteran former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, might narrow the gap.