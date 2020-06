A Civil Protection worker helps residents of a damaged building on Tuesday after the earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico 23 June 2020, with their belongings. EFE/Jose Pazos

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 in the midst of a pandemic hit on Tuesday to unleash the worst fear of the inhabitants of Mexico City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country that remains at maximum risk due to illness.

When the tremor, with its epicenter in the southern state of Oaxaca, triggered the seismic alert in the capital, the first thing Alejandro Santoyo did was put on his face mask, put his turtle inside a bucket and take his personal documents.EFE-EPA

ppc/lds