Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem Patriarch Pizzaballa leads a mass prayer during Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 04 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Easter celebrations returned to Jerusalem after the coronavirus pandemic forced the authorities to cancel almost all religious events in the Old City last year.

Due to the border closure, no foreign visitors took part in the rituals which were able to be held thanks to Israel's advanced vaccination rollout. Nearly 5,000 West Bank residents were allowed through check points to take part. EFE-EPA