A small group of refugees from Myanmar carrying a few belongings after they crossed the border near a small village at an undisclosed location at the border between India and Myanmar to seek shelter in the area of Mizoram, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Indian paramilitary personnel guards a section of the border to look for refugees from Myanmar crossing over to India near the river Tiau at an undisclosed location of the the Indian-Myanmar border, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Those opposing the coup held by Myanmar’s military junta used Easter eggs Sunday to spread their messages after violent repression has cost the lives of at least 557 people.

With messages such as "we want democracy," "we have to win" or "we oppose the military coup", the so-called Easter egg strike caught on in the main cities and spread on social networks through the profiles of activists and of digital media. EFE-EPA