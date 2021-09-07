Judges of the Court arrive for a hearing at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Commission asked the European Court of Justice on Tuesday to impose financial penalties against Poland for the country’s authorities refusal to comply with interim measures ordered by the Court over the alleged infringement of judicial independence by the European Union member state.

The European Court’s order, issued on July 14 and disregarded by Polish authorities according to the Commission, is related to the functioning of the Polish Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, as well as certain Polish law provisions that affect judicial independence.EFE

jug/lv/jt