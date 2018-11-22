British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The president of the European Council said Thursday that European Union and United Kingdom negotiators had reached an agreement in principle on a draft document outlining the future relationship between London and Brussels after the member state leaves the bloc.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter he had sent a draft political declaration on the future relationship between the two sides to the remaining 27 EU member states.

"The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at the negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders," Tusk tweeted.

EU leaders were set to meet in Brussels on Sunday to sign off on a Brexit deal that has received the backing of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet.

The UK is set to withdraw from the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, following a referendum held in June 2016 in which the electorate narrowly voted to leave.