European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference following a meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its interest rates for the first time in 11 years in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

“Today, in line with our strong commitment to our price stability mandate, the Governing Council took further key steps to make sure inflation returns to our 2% target over the medium term,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told a press conference in Frankfurt.

Lagarde said the ECB was increasing its key interest rate by 50 basis points — 0.5 percentage points to 0.0%.

