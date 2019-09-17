The National Secretary of Communication of Ecuador, Andres Michelena, speaks to the media, in Quito, Ecuador, on Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

Ecuador's government on Monday acknowledged it had suffered a massive leak of personal data belonging to millions of its citizens and blamed officials linked to the previous administration, while it denied there had been any hacking involved and claimed the information was still protected.

"We have an Ecuadorian private company that has retrieved information from possibly two or three public institutions, which worked under the previous government regime," said Ecuadorian Telecommunications Minister Andrés Michelena. EFE-EPA