People protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. A large march of students, unions, and peasants once again toured the streets of the Ecuadorian capital this Friday, on the fifth day of protests against the Government. EFE/José Jácome

Demonstrators play folk music during a protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. EFE/José Jácome

Demonstrators kiss during a protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. EFE/José Jácome

Ecuador’s president Friday declared a state of emergency in three provinces amid protests against rising prices and the economic policies of his right-wing government.

President Guillermo Lasso said he would defend the capital, where the indigenous-led demonstrations have been gaining momentum.

In a televised address, Lasso said the state of emergency from midnight in the provinces of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, and Imbabura and Cotopaxi, located in the north and center of the country, respectively. EFE