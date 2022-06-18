Ecuador’s president Friday declared a state of emergency in three provinces amid protests against rising prices and the economic policies of his right-wing government.
President Guillermo Lasso said he would defend the capital, where the indigenous-led demonstrations have been gaining momentum.
In a televised address, Lasso said the state of emergency from midnight in the provinces of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, and Imbabura and Cotopaxi, located in the north and center of the country, respectively. EFE