US first lady Jill Biden (l) poses with her host, Ecuadorian first lady, Maria de Lourdes Alcivar (r), in Quito, on May 19, 2022. EFE/ Jose Jacome

US first lady Jill Biden arrives at the Ecuadorian presidential residence in Quito, on May 19, 2022. EFE/ Jose Jacome

The first ladies of the United States and Ecuador met in Quito on Thursday and discussed education, the Covid-190 pandemic, families and the importance of democracy in their two countries.

Dr. Jill Biden said as much upon leaving her 50-minute meeting with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar at Carondelet Palace, the Ecuadorian government seat which also serves as the presidential residence.

"We talked about everything ... And so, we're friends already," said Biden, who on Thursday began the official activities scheduled for her six-day Latin American tour, which will also take her to Panama and Costa Rica.