An indigenous leader (L) speaks in front of several police officers taken hostage at the House of Culture of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A police officer cries after being taken hostage at the House of Culture of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of people participate in the wake of Inocencio Tacumbi, leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE), who died during protests against the economic measures of the Government of Lenin Moreno, in the House of Culture of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLANDO ENRIQUEZ

Jaime Vargas (R), president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), speaks in front of a detained police officer (L) before hundreds of indigenous people gathered at the Cultural House of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Protesters accompany the coffin with the body of a leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) who died Wednesday during protests against the economic measures of the Lenin Moreno government, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

An indigenous woman places a colored scarf on a policewoman who was taken hostage along with several of her colleagues at the House of Culture of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of people participate in the wake of Inocencio Tacumbi, leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE), who died during protests against the economic measures of the Government of Lenin Moreno, in the House of Culture of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLANDO ENRIQUEZ

Protesters accompany the coffin with the body of a leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) who died Wednesday during protests against the economic measures of the Lenin Moreno government, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Protesters accompany the coffin with the body of a leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie) who died Wednesday during protests against the economic measures of the Lenin Moreno government, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's indigenous movement released 10 police officers who had been held at the Agora Casa de la Cultura Ecuatoriana in Quito since Thursday morning after the staged funeral of one of its leaders who died in the protests.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo confirmed the news at a press conference, in which she also said that journalists held inside the building were also allowed to leave. EFE-EFE