British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Wednesday won a copyright court case over his chart-topping 2017 hit Shape of You.

Sheeran, co-writer John McDaid of Snow Patrol fame and co-producer Steve Mac had been accused of plagiarizing Sami Chokri’s 2015 song Oh Why but a British High Court judge ruled that the defendants had neither “deliberately nor subconsciously copied” the track.

The pop superstar released a statement following the ruling in which he said such plagiarism claims had become “way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no base for the claim.”

(...)