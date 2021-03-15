The third edition of the Saliou Traoré Prize for Spanish-language journalism, established by Efe and Casa África, opened to candidates Monday. The prize rewards work that brings the reality of the African continent to the general public.

The Efe-Casa África joint initiative, which was created in 2019 in memory of Saliou Traoré, the agency's Senegal-based correspondent who passed away on 13 October 2018, seeks to recognize journalists focusing their attention on "inclusive, sustainable and egalitarian development," as well as social life and solidarity.

EFE's President Gabriela Cañas said: “We hope that, despite the pandemic, which has reduced mobility throughout the world, we will receive the usual high level of journalistic work and continue to bring the most positive and richest reality of African countries to Ibero-America, and to not stop learning about Africa.”

With a prize of 5,000 euros and a commemorative statuette, the first edition of the award went to Pepe Naranjo, one of Spain's most veteran journalists in Africa, while Spanish journalist Carla Fibla won the second edition.

Journalists of any nationality who have published work in the Spanish language about the African continent or a topic that applies to Africa are eligible to participate in the contest.

For long reportage or investigative pieces, candidates need only present a single chapter, accompanied by a synopsis of the complete work.

The annual prize aims to encourage "information that seeks to steer clear of stereotypes that strengthen the focus on problematic or conflict aspects."

Is organizers recall that Africa is one of the most under-represented regions in the world today.

Casa África’s Director General José Segura Clavell said: “We are extremely excited to continue to present this award, this tribute to Saliou Traoré is consolidated with the effort to encourage more and better journalism on Africa in the Spanish language.”

“It is essential that journalism, which like so many sectors has been through a tough year, maintains its commitment to quality while providing information, without stereotypes and with broader views, on the immense variety of realities on the continent," he added.

The opportunity is, according to its organizers, a stimulus and recognition of the work of journalism professionals who report on Africa in Spanish and an incentive for the publication of topics on the African continent in Spanish.

Professional journalist associations and institutions, as well as the leadership of Casa África and Efe correspondents all over the world, may nominate candidates for the award.EFE