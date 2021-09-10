MADRID, 09/10/2021.- The president of EFE, Gabriela Cañas (L), and the director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, before signing an agreement, this Friday, by which they consolidate and expand their collaboration for defense and promotion of the Spanish language and culture. EFE / Ángel Díaz

MADRID, 09/10/2021.- The director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero (R) talks with the president of the Efe Agency, Gabriela Cañas (3R), the director of Strategy, Soledad Álvarez (2R) and the director of Cabinet of the Presidency, Lourdes A. Esmorís (L) before the signing of an agreement, this Friday, by which they consolidate and expand their collaboration for the defense and promotion of the Spanish language and culture. EFE / Ángel Díaz

MADRID, 09/10/2021.- The president of EFE, Gabriela Cañas (R), and the director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, during the signing of an agreement, this Friday, by which they consolidate and expand their collaboration for the defense and promotion of the Spanish language and culture. EFE / Ángel Díaz

The Cervantes Institute and Agencia EFE on Friday strengthened their collaboration in promoting the Spanish language and culture by signing an agreement that will see the public institutions share resources such as access to databases, as well as some services and spaces.



The director of Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero, and the president of EFE, Gabriela Cañas, signed the agreement at the agency’s headquarters, which shows their willingness to "join forces, taking advantage of their respective comparative advantages, to work synergistically and collaborate in areas of common interest", as stated in the general protocol of action signed in July.



The world's leading Spanish-language news agency -- and one of the biggest internationally -- will provide free access to EFE's database at each Cervantes center abroad and at its headquarters in Madrid.



Students will be able to consult the agency's news, biographical and documentary databases from 1988 to the present day. It includes more than 4,000 journalistic documents; 12 million news items from the last 22 years; more than 24,000 biographies; the history of some 400 entities, and anniversaries.



In addition, EFE will provide a cultural information news service, online access to the World Digital Agenda, which reports on the future celebration of events and events around the world, and access to the preview of the picture archive.



In return, the Cervantes Institute will provide EFE with the use of space at its headquarters in Madrid and Alcalá de Henares for events starting in 2022.



Likewise, EFE will be able to hold one exhibition a year with its photographic collections, for which both parties will agree on the dates and the most suitable venue. And Cervantes will provide, both in Madrid and in each of its centers abroad, a suitable location to broadcast the EFE TV Channel.



Gabriela Cañas said the signing of this agreement "strengthens and consolidates" the relationship between the two iconic Spanish entities. "We have put a lot of will to make the most of our competitive advantages and thus achieve mutual support and benefit," she said.



"As the public entities that we are, our will is to join forces to strengthen the presence of our country in the world with the defense and promotion of the Spanish language and its culture," the EFE president explained.



The director of the Cervantes Institute, García Montero, said: "Today we renew that spirit of mutual help and cooperation that we have consolidated over the years with an agreement that will also allow us to exchange resources at a time when we are very aware of the value of public goods and services".



In his opinion, "the largest Spanish-language news agency’s value to society and the world is unquestionable". EFE



met/ks