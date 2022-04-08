The president of the EFE Agency, Gabriela Cañas (R), speaks during a lunch with media directors and journalistic organizations, in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

The president of the EFE Agency, Gabriela Cañas (L), signs with the general director of the Gabo Foundation, Jaime Abello Banfi, a protocol of intentions that seeks to bring the EFE School to America, in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

The president of EFE, Gabriela Cañas, and the general director of the Gabo Foundation, Jaime Abello, have signed a protocol of intentions to bring the EFE School to Latin America.

During her visit to Bogota on Thursday, Cañas said it was “an honor to sign the agreement, which is just the beginning of a great friendship,” insisting it does not amount to an “empty statement of intent”.

Abello thanked Cañas for “the decision to invite the Gabo Foundation and the University of the North (in Baranquilla) to taking advantage of all the potential that the EFE School of Journalism has", particularly because both are “friends” and “share many sympathies and common interests”.

With the signing of the agreement, EFE and the Gabo Foundation seek to promote the training and academic model that the agency has already deployed in Spain, with Colombia being the benchmark for the rest of the Americas.

"It is something that I have been thinking about since I arrived at EFE. The Gabo Foundation is legendary, and the exchange between journalists from different countries is fundamental", so "this school is going to be something very positive", said the president of the Spanish agency, who also indicated that they will seek to add "other institutions" to achieve "much better results".

For the time being, EFE and the Gabo Foundation have teamed up with the Universidad de Norte, which is based in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, and will host the first activities under the agreement.

"Free and quality journalism is fundamental to progress", added Cañas. “Now more than ever, the ongoing training of journalists is essential, because the challenges we face are more complex". EFE

