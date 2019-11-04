EFE News Agency and Reuters have reached an agreement to expand the Spanish agency’s international distribution of its audiovisual content in different languages across the world. The agreement will work to strengthen the content offering on the digital distribution platform, Reuters Connect.

EFE News Agency, the world’s fourth largest news agency and the leading in Spanish, will offer video content for the Spanish, English and Portuguese markets, with hundreds of stories and clips with an international angle, taking advantage of its deeper knowledge of Spanish-speaking countries.

With this Reuters Connect partnership, EFE will reinforce the distribution of its audiovisual content around the world. The agency is expanding its offer with the strengthening of its video network for television and digital in its key markets. Recently it has launched an ambitious project of cell phone video production – mobile journalism – to ensure the production of live video in more than 120 countries in which it operates and therefore create a global live video network for broadcast and streaming.

Therefore, EFE News Agency joins the growing list of Reuters Connect partners allowing subscribers to find and use a wide variety of content from different sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

The content partnership with Reuters News Agency comes at a key moment for EFE which is immersed in a process of digital transformation and is marking its 80th anniversary. With the transformation, EFE aims to prepare for the future, putting technology at the service of the best journalism, committing to truth and fighting fake news.

Reuters Connect has more than 15 million pieces of premium news content available in nine languages, spanning every multimedia format including video, text, pictures and graphics, with content from more than 50 providers including: Accuweather, BBC, CCTV, Jukin, National Geographic, Newsflare, PBS NewsHour, PA Media, The Guardian and USA Today.

Justine Flatley, Senior Manager, Partnerships, Reuters, said: “Reuters is delighted to partner with EFE News Agency, whose timely, topical and global coverage will add real value to Reuters Connect customers’ experience. Contributing hundreds of stories per week, in multiple languages, EFE News Agency will bolster Reuters Connect as a news marketplace which ultimately enables its customers to tell the news in a comprehensive and timely fashion.”

Juan Varela, CEO Efe News, said: “Our partnership with Reuters is a great opportunity to expand our content offering and our clients worldwide. Reuters Connect is one of the best ways to introduce our global video coverage to new customers and markets, and our distribution channels.

The partnership between EFE News Agency and Reuters Connect also strengthens this marketplace with quality and verified news, with the support of two of the largest and more trusted media companies in the world.”