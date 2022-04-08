Gabriela Cañas, the president of Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, on Thursday emphasized the "high level" of Colombian journalism, noting that Colombian press personnel have won the most Rey de España International Awards of any nation: 47.

"You have a very high level that makes the rest of us a bit shy. Regarding the journalism awards that we give every year, the Rey de España Awards, which have been given for 39 years, the country with the most awards in history has always been Colombia," said Cañas at a luncheon in Bogota with media directors from the Andean nation.

In the 2022 edition of the prizes presented by Agencia EFE, Colombia received two of the prestigious awards: the one for best work in Narrative Journalism for "The assassination of the president of Haiti," by Noticias Caracol, headed by Ricardo Calderon, and the one for Best Photography, for the image "Resistir" by photographer Cesar Melgarejo, published in the daily El Tiempo.