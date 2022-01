A general view shows smoke billowing from a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Firefighters move an elevating platform near the roof of the National Assembly building as smoke billows from a fire that broke out at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Firefighters Monday were fighting to extinguish the remaining active flames at the South African parliament building a day after a major fire broke out and destroyed a large part of the historic structure in Cape Town.

Local media outlets said that although emergency crews brought the blaze under control Sunday night, several fires were still raging and could result in a rekindle.EFE

ngp/smq/jt