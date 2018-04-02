Head of the National Election Authority (NEA), Lasheen Ibrahim (C) speaks during a press conference to announce the final results of presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Head of the National Election Commission (NEC), Lasheen Ibrahim (C), and other unidentified members of the commission stand before a press conference to announce the final results of presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A man wearing shirt with photo of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shows his fingers stained with ink used to make voters fingers on the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt's current president was reelected for a second term in a landslide victory, garnering 97.08 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Authority announced Monday.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was widely expected to win, since his rival, little-known politician Mousa Mostafa Mousa, had previously offered his support to al-Sisi and barely campaigned in the run-up to the election.

NEA Chairman Lashin Ibrahim announced in a press conference that participation among Egypt's nearly 60 million eligible voters, both in the country and abroad, reached 41.05 percent (24,254,152 voters), compared to the 47.45 percent in the 2014 election, in which al-Sisi came to office for the first time.

Al-Sisi received 21,835,387 votes to Mousa's 656,534, while 7.27 percent of the votes were invalid, Ibrahim stated.

The election was held under tight security on Mar. 26-28 at over 13,700 polling stations, and was supervised by nine Arab and international organizations and 50 local civil organizations, as well as the Arab League and the African Union.

The NEA previously decided that eligible Egyptian citizens who abstained from voting in the presidential election would be fined 500 Egyptian pounds (about $28).