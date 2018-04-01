Coptic Christians react as water is sprinkled during mass on Palm Sunday, Saint Samaan the Tanner Monastery on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Egyptian Coptic Christians pray during mass on Palm Sunday, at Heliopolis in Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A man puts on a crown made of leaves as Egyptian Coptic Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, at Heliopolis in Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Coptic Christians react as water is sprinkled during mass on Palm Sunday, Saint Samaan the Tanner Monastery on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Egyptian Coptic Christians pray during mass on Palm Sunday, at Heliopolis in Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A priest sprinkle water on Coptic Christians attending mass on Palm Sunday, Saint Samaan the Tanner Monastery on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on April 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Egypt's Coptic Christians celebrated Palm Sunday throughout the country, a year after dozens of people were killed in two church bombings claimed by the Islamic State terror organization.

On Palm Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017, two attacks killed 46 people and wounded 100 others at Coptic Christian churches in the coastal city of Alexandria and the city of Tanta in the Nile Delta.

This year, Christians of all ages donned crowns woven from palm leaves and attended mass to commemorate Jesus' entry into Jerusalem a week before his crucifixion, as documented by an epa photographer.

Coptic Christians make up between 10 and 12 percent of Egypt's 95 million people.

Security measures were tightened Sunday at Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Alexandria, one of the targets of last year's attacks, the official Egyptian news agency MENA reported.

Last Saturday, Alexandria was the scene of an unsuccessful car bomb attack on the city's security chief, which killed two policemen and injured several others.

The Egyptian military and police have been fighting in Sinai against terror organizations, including a subsidiary of the Islamic State, since 2014.

Attacks on Egypt's Christians have been on the rise over the last year and a half.